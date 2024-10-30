What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Tractor Supply Q1 Earnings?

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $268.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.64. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $186.06 and a 52 week high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.