William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boeing

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($17.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($17.62). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($5.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $152.97 on Monday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

