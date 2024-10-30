William Blair Has Positive Outlook of JBT FY2024 Earnings

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

NYSE JBT opened at $114.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $118.55.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,698,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,072,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 466,846 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

