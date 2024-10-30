William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.26.

ENPH stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.17. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.1% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

