Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) COO David A. Dykstra Sells 15,492 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.16.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
