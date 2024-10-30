Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) COO David A. Dykstra Sells 15,492 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial



Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

