Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 609.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

