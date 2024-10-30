XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 26,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 496,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

XBP Europe Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

Featured Stories

