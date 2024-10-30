Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE XYL opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

