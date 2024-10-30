ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

