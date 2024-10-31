1,000 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 101.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $225.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

