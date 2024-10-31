1,400 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

