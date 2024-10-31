2,649 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Haleon by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Haleon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Haleon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Haleon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

