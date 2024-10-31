43,684 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Trading Down 0.2 %

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

