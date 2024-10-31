450 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Shell by 1,293.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Shell by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

SHEL stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

