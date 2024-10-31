5,874 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 280.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $227.07 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.35.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
