5,874 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 280.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $227.07 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.35.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.