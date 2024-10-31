7,338 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $5,476,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $218,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $1,480,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $4,967,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 132.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.