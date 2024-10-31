abrdn plc Has $34.15 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $34,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

