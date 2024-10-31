abrdn plc Has $39.61 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,169 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $39,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.