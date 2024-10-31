abrdn plc Purchases 3,016 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

abrdn plc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $36,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 115,561 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,815 shares of company stock worth $11,635,501. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $453.80 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.89 and a 200 day moving average of $429.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

