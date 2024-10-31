abrdn plc Sells 1,317,493 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,317,493 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $36,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after buying an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.