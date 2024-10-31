abrdn plc Sells 34,875 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,875 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

