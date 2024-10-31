AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Mar ETF (NYSEARCA:MARW) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Mar ETF (NYSEARCA:MARW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.30% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Mar ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MARW stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Mar ETF has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.36.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Mar ETF (MARW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MARW was launched on Feb 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

