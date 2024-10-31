Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 96,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after buying an additional 1,920,439 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.