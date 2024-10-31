Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $197.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other news, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $280,063.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,678.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $501,691.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $280,063.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,678.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,234 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,627. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

