American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 66.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.61 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $389.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.