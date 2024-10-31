ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,110,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS ARKB opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.