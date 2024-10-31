Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,196,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,281,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,381,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.6 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $313.36 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

