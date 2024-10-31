Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dover alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $192.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.63. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $195.68.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.