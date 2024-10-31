Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 271 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

SWK stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

