Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

