Axon Enterprise (AXON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:AXON opened at $439.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $455.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.14.
In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,916.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
