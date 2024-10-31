Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ball by 458.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 836,293 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $50,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 1,875.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 275,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 261,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

