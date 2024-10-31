Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,433 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,577,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,032.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $102,040. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

