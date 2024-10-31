BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.28% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $37,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

