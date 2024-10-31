Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Booking by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,463.93 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,756.13 and a one year high of $4,477.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,866.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,256.89.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

