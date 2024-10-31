Carl Guarino Sells 7,564 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Director Carl Guarino sold 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $573,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,702.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SEIC opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after buying an additional 222,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,172,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $7,787,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 120.8% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 116,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 145,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

