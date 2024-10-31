China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,371 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APGE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $289,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,871 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,034.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,635. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.