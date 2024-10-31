China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,834 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 80.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 334,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 149,234 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,072,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,293,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,751 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MYGN opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

