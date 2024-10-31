China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,079,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,280,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,390.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

