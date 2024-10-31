China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,193 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 115.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $162.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $132.17 and a one year high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

