China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $178,000 Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,620,333.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.42. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

