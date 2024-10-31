China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $322,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.47.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $190.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $1,499,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,969,671.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $1,499,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,969,671.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,185 shares of company stock worth $38,775,509. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.