China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $356,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 103.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 136.1% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 404,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DexCom by 533.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

