China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $447,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,944,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $186,104,000 after acquiring an additional 239,430 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 729.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

