China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCEP
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.