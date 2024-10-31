China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.