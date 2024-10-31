China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,230 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,849,817.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,380.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,420. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

