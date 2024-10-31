China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,181 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,030.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,030.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEAM

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.