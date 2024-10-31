China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JANX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 3.54.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $44,297.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $318,454.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $44,297.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $318,454.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,670.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,666. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.