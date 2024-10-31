China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $77,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $93,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

HMY stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 5.84%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

