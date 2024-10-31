Contrasting Agent Information Software (AIFS) and Its Competitors

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Agent Information Software to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agent Information Software and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Agent Information Software Competitors 798 4265 5748 125 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Agent Information Software’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agent Information Software has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.41 million $200,000.00 26.00 Agent Information Software Competitors $5.90 billion $8.07 million 1.42

This table compares Agent Information Software and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Agent Information Software’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software. Agent Information Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Agent Information Software pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 40.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software 4.65% N/A N/A Agent Information Software Competitors -149.16% -1,892.29% -8.36%

Risk and Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software’s peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agent Information Software peers beat Agent Information Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.